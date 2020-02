Carol Ann Demkey

Carol Ann Demkey, 71, of Bethalto, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.