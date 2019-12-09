Carol Bernice Harmon

Carol Bernice Harmon, 77, of Edwardsville, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born on December 1, 1942, in Houston, Mo., to Sylvia (Kay) Holobaugh and Cecil Mullins.

Carol married Rev. Richard Harmon in Clayton, Mo., on May 23, 1964.

The loving wife and mother was a teacher, then spent her time as a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mitchell in Mitchell, where she was a trustee and financial secretary. Carol wrote Christian poetry for well-known songs and hymns. Carol was an artist who produced water and pencil sketches, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes, directed music and played the piano and organ at church. She was an accomplished seamstress and clothing designer. Carol was a docent at the Madison County Historical Museum in Edwardsville and also a docent at the Col. Benjamin Stephenson House in Edwardsville. She was a member for several years of the Madison County Republican Women’s Club.

Besides her husband of 55 years, Carol is survived by a daughter, Cindy Harmon-Jones of Sidney, Australia; two sons, Richard (Shawnta’ Ray) Harmon Jr. of Edwardsville, and Andrew (Karen Shultz-Harmon) Harmon of Portland, Ore., and five grandchildren, Sylvia Harmon-Jones, Leon Harmon-Jones, Rigby Harmon, Dempsey Harmon and Estere Harmon.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Mullins.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Crossville Community Cemetery in Bunker, Mo.

Online obituary and guestbook are available at wojstrom.com.