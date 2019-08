Carol Elaine Stoll

Carol Elaine Stoll, 75, of Godfrey, died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Evelyn’s House (BJC Hospice) in Creve Coeur, Mo., absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at the Delhi Baptist Church, where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7. Pastor Ken Fields will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood, Mo.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.