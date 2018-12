Carol J. Nance

Carol J. Nance, 81, of Jerseyville, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, at Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 3. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Michael.