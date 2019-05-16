Carol Lee (Hanneken) McGee

Carol Lee (Hanneken) McGee, 79, of Godfrey, our beloved mom and grandma, went to meet her Heavenly Father at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab after a long and arduous battle with cancer.

Carole donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine for medical education. In celebration of her life, a memorial Mass will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler will be celebrants.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.