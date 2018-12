Carol Lee Smith

Carol Lee Smith, 76, of Granite City, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018, at her home.

In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with her nephew Deacon Rob Mardirosian officiating.