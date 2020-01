Carol S. Newell, 78, of Jerseyville, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Willow Rose Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.