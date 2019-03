Carole Thornberry, 80, of Alton, passed away peacefully in her home on March 15, 2019.

A celebration of Carole’s life will occur Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Alton: visitation at 10 a.m., a memorial service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon at noon.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.