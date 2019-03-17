Carolina Sue Goodman

Carolina Sue Goodman, 66, of Granite City, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Sue will be laid to rest next to Thomas at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.