Caroline M. Goodbrake, 77, of South Roxana, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Meadowbrook 1st Assembly of God.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
Caroline M. Goodbrake, 77, of South Roxana, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Meadowbrook 1st Assembly of God.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018