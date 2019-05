Carolyn Ann “Sis” Wood

Carolyn Ann “Sis” Wood, 70, of Alton, formerly of Madison, Ill., and Climax Springs, Mo., passed away at 3:15 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.