Carolyn Barbara Austin

Carolyn Barbara Austin, 77, of Jerseyville, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at the Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home handled arrangements.