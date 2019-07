Carolyn Sue Belling

Carolyn Sue Belling, 82, of Granite City, passed away at 5:32 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jack Swank officiating.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.