Carrie L. Clagg

Carrie L. Clagg, 82, of East Alton, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 28, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the funeral home. Her son, Pastor Brian Archer, will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.