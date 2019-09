Carroll Clifford Slusher, 92, of Eatonton, Ga., formerly of Roxana, died at 6:04 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at The Harbor at Harmony Crossings in Eastonton, Ga.

Masonic Rites by Lodge No. 1062 will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 28, with a visitation following from 9:30 am until funeral at 10:30 a.m. at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Daniel Irvin will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.