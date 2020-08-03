Catherine A. “Katie” Hommert

Catherine A. “Katie” Hommert, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 11:38 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her son’s home in Ballwin, Mo.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.