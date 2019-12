Catherine Carlton

Catherine Elizabeth Carlton, 83, of East Alton, went to be with her Lord at 9:18 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

A celebration of life memorial will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Brian Magnuson will officiate. Private interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.