Catherine Jean Carnahan Sutter-Reise passed away May 27, 2019, in Bloomington, Ill.

Catherine was born May 23, 1925, in Bloomington to Harry Owen and Lenora Goldie Barnes Carnahan. After graduating from Holy Trinity High School, she trained to be a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bloomington, where she was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps. She graduated in 1947.

She met and fell in love with Harold Eugene Sutter from Ellsworth, Ill., and from then on was known as Kate. They were married in 1951. Kate and Harold began livestock and crop farming in the Saybrook area, where she also worked at the Gibson City Hospital as an RN and later did private-duty nursing. In 1960, they moved to a farm north of LeRoy, where they lived until Harold’s death in 1992.

She married area farmer Cecil Reise in 1995. They shared an interest in travel, which she sustained throughout her life. She was at his side until his death in 2008.

In recent years, she lived at Westminster Village in Bloomington, where she continued to be a bright spot in the lives of others.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children: Cindy (TR) Dowell, Havre de Grace, M.D.; Pam (Bill) Collman, Bethalto; Bonnie (Steve) Crumbaugh, LeRoy; Harry (Renata) Sutter, Lake Forest, Ill.; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Kate demonstrated daily how to gracefully balance acceptance and persistence. Consistent with a history of giving, in her professional life and to her family, her final act was to donate her body for medical study.

A memorial service will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 13 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in LeRoy. Memorial donations may be made to OSF St. Joseph Foundation for nurses’ education, LEAS (LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service), or a charity of the donor’s choice.