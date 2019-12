Catherine (O’Brien-Rose) Gibson

Catherine (O’Brien-Rose) Gibson, 82, of Alton, died at 3:28 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 30, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at 2nd Chances Community Church in Godfrey. Pastor Jim Kiel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.