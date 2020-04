Cathie E. Bobb

Cathie E. Bobb, 73, of Granite City, passed away at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

However, during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. A celebration of her life will be held when we can gather together.