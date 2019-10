Cathleen S. “Cathy” Buhs

Cathleen S. “Cathy” Buhs, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her home under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Mecaskey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.