Cecil E. Barnes Jr.

Cecil E. Barnes Jr., 44, of Granite City and formerly of Chicago, passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 10, 1974, in Granite City, a son of Sandra Jan (Hearn) Barnes of Mississippi and Cecil E. Barnes Sr. of Granite City. He had worked with Scheck Mechanical Corp in Countryside, Ill., with 19 years of service as a project manager in the Cost Specialist Department. He was a 1992 graduate of Rich Central High School in Matteson, Ill., and has kept in contact with many of his graduating class friends. He had a love of sports, played soccer in his earlier years and was an extreme fan of the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed watching the games with his family through the years. In the past years, he enjoyed learning property management and construction and renovations on several ventures. Cecil loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of camping, hunting, fishing and traveling.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by his wife, Maria Laticia “Lety” (Perez) Barnes of Chicago; a son, Dakota Edward Barnes of Granite City; daughter, Karla Michelle “Mitchie” Perez of Chicago; sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Mark Moss of Mississippi; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Edward Barnes; and his grandparents, Elmer L. and Virginia L. Hearn and Edward S. and Edna M. Barnes.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. David Denton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Barnes Family and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.