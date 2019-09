Cedric “C.G.” Guy Pasley

Cedric “C.G.” Guy Pasley, 91, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.