Chad Lee Rolens, 39, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
