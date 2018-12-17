Chad M. Hopkins

Chad M. Hopkins, 38, of Granite City, passed away at 8:56 a.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

He was born on August 3, 1980, in Maryville, the son of John Hopkins of Cottage Hills and Donna (Rushing) Hopkins of Granite City. He married Benita B. (Warner) Hopkins on June 13, 2013, in Edwardsville. She survives of Granite City.

Chad was employed at Amsted Rail in Granite City as a certified welder. He loved working on cars, remodeling houses, welding and being with his friends and family, especially his children.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Clayton Watson of Cottage Hills, Zoey Hopkins of Granite City, Zolin Hopkins of Granite City, Megan Weller of Godfrey, Madison Root of Cottage Hills, and Destiny Root of East Alton; one grandson, Mavirick; and one brother, Joshua Williams of Henderson, Ill.

Visitation will be private at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Hopkins Family.

