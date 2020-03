Char Lee Baldwin, age 74, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Private interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.