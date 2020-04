Charlene E. Schrimpf

Charlene E. Schrimpf, 79, of Godfrey, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

Private visitation and funeral services will Friday, April 24, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Burial will private at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.