Charlene H. Boyd

Charlene H. Boyd, 85, of Granite City, formerly of Glasgow, Ill., passed away at 7:10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Coonrod Airsman Hires Funeral Home, 107 E. Cross St. in Winchester, with Rev. George Cowper officiating. Burial will follow at the Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow.