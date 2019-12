Charles “Charley” P. Woodward

Charles “Charley” P. Woodward, 86, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Eden Village in Edwardsville.

Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, with Pastor Hardy Woodward officiating. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.