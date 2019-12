Charles “Charlie” Kelly Driver II

Charles “Charlie” Kelly Driver II, 39, of Collinsville, passed away at 8:49 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at his residence.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.