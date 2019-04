Charles “Chuck” W. Earnshaw Jr.

Charles “Chuck” W. Earnshaw Jr., MD, 72, of Bethalto, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

As per his request (demand) and a promise made, cremation was carried out by Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. and there will be no services at this time.