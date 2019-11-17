Charles “Chuck” Wayne Williams

Charles “Chuck” Wayne Williams, 89, of Granite City, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis. Chuck was born on November 12, 1930, in Granite City, a son of the late George Williams and Eileen (Harrison) Williams.

Chuck was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On November 11, 1977, Chuck married Sandra Phyllis Noe, the love of his life, in Granite City. Chuck was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison. He worked for Commonwealth before joining the Navy. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Commonwealth for several years. Chuck then went to work for and retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service. Chuck enjoyed woodworking and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Chuck loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Sandra Williams of Granite City, loving children, James Harris of Marissa, Ill., Mary Kay (Travis) Boyer of Point Comfort, Texas, Beth (Dave) Williamson of Roseville, Calif., Louise Noe of Belleville, and Cassie (Bob Parker) Strong of Granite City; dear brother, Richard (Deana) Williams of Bowling Green, Ky.; proud grandfather to Zakary, Deven, Alayna, Eric, Olivia, Tyler and Elias; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor David Denton officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorial donations may be given to American Lung Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.