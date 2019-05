Charles A. White Jr.

Charles A. White Jr., 80, of Granite City, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Tuesday, May 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Joy Caschetta officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.