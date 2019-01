Charles (Charlie) Nelson VanWinkle

Charles (Charlie) Nelson VanWinkle, 76, of Edwardsville, died at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, January 18, at his parish, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating.

