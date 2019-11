Charles Clinton Hitchcock Sr., 85, of Edwardsville, formerly of Granite City, passed away unexpectedly at 11 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Indiana University Health Methodist ER in Indianapolis, while traveling with family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.