Charles Cope

Charles Warren Cope, 93, of Wood River, longtime East Alton resident, passed away at 11:07 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Ray Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery with military honors.