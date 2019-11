Charles E. “Skip” Smith Jr., 71 of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Skip’s life, services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the funeral home, with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow, with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.