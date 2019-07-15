Charles E. Lands
Charles E. Lands, 83, of Moro, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Celebration of life will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at New Witness Fellowship Church in Meadowbrook.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
