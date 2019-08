Charles Edward Atkins, 59, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force.