Charles Eugene “Charlie” Robertson

Charles Eugene “Charlie” Robertson “Uncle Charlie”, 70, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Charlie’s life, services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 3, at the funeral home with Pastor Edward Linhart officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.