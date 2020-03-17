Charles F. Adams (Bud)

Charles F. Adams (Bud), 88, of Granite City, died at 7:35 a.m. March 12, 2020, with his daughter Tina by his side, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Born October 13, 1931, in Granite City, he was a lifelong resident of Granite City.

Charles (Bud) served in the Navy. Shortly after his service, he went to work for U.S. Steel, formerly known as Granite City Steel, for 44 years as an electrician.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Ellen of Jerseyville; daughters, Sharold Yount of Granite City, Retha Richmond of Alton, Jacqueline Pahuski-Wasson of Dallas, Texas, Kimberly Applegate of Litchfield, Ill., and Tina Adams-Gancheff of Granite City; his sister-in-law, Carol Loftis of Muskogee, Okla. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too numerous to mention, his youngest Kaiden Shaidek. He was to be a great-great-grandfather to Michael and Nikki Herbig’s son, due in April. Michael Herbig is the son of granddaughter Zandra Yount.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Adams; his wife of 35-plus years, Alma M. Loftis-Adams; and two sons, Paul and Bobby. He was also preceded by two brothers-in-law, Glen and Lee Loftis.

A memorial will be held at a later date to be announced by his daughters and granddaughter.