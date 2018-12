Charles H. Hartline

Charles H. Hartline, 87, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 12:12 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 27, with the funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, December 28, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Rev. Eddie Linhart and Rev. Scott Fick officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.