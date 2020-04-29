Charles H. Kassing

Charles H. Kassing, 71, of Moro, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville.

Due to COVID-19 distancing regulations, a drive-through visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy; we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Kale Hanson, will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.