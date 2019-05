Charles Hughes

Charles Hughes, 75, of Creve Coeur, Mo., passed away at 9:32 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will take place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with full military rites.