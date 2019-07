Charles L. Meyer Jr.

Charles L. Meyer Jr., 58, of Roxana, passed away at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.