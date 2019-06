Charles Lee Gibson

Charles Lee Gibson, 88, of Edwardsville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

In celebration of Charles’ life, a memorial gathering will be 3 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3825 Blackburn Road in Edwardsville, with Jim Thome officiating.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is serving the family.