Charles Lee Hester

Charles Lee Hester, 93, of Granite City, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab, where he had been a resident for several years.

There will be no funeral service. At a date yet to be determined, there will be a military ceremony at the gravesite at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.