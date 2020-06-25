Charles Owen McDaniel

Charles Owen McDaniel, 91, of Searcy, Ark., went to be with the Lord June 16, 2020. He was born to the late Claud Owen and Maddie Victoria Hooper McDaniel March 19, 1929, at Judsonia.

Charles was a graduate of White County Central High School Class of 1947 and went on to further his education at Southern Illinois University. Mr. McDaniel worked and retired from Illinois American Water Company in Granite City. He married the love of his life, Robbie Lee, September 2, 1983, in Madison; she survives. They were blessed to share over 36 years together.

Charles was a man of great faith and had an intense relationship with God. He was a faithful servant holding various positions within the churches he attended. He believed in the power of prayer and was a dutiful Christian man who was willing to help anyone however he could. He was a current and active member of The River in Searcy, Ark. Charles served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He served six years, four of those in the Army Reserves. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge as a Shriner. Many may remember his days as a member of the Oriental Band of East St. Louis.

In retirement, Charles loved to bird watch and teach his family about his feathered friends. He also was an enthusiast for classic cars, especially for one special Cadillac, and enjoyed traveling. His family enjoyed the stories and gifts he brought home with him. He took great pride in caring for his family.

Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles Lee McDaniel; six brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Robbie McDaniel; three children, Cindy McDaniel Mefford (Rusty) of Hollister, Mo., Lori McDaniel Nichols (John) of Granite City, and Richard McDaniel (Angela) of Granite City; six grandchildren, Rachel Mefford of Maryville, Jessica Mefford-Miller (Jason) of Edwardsville, Joshua Mefford (Michael) of St. Louis, Corey Lewis (Mikala) of Granite City, Whitney Nichols of Granite City and Caleb McDaniel of Phoenix, Ariz.; and seven great-grandchildren, Eleanor Jane Mefford, Annalise Marie Miller, Stella Olivia Miller, Scarlett Diane Miller, Xavier Russell Morrone, Mya Lewis, and Chandler Lewis.

A visitation will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sullivan Memorial Chapel in Kensett, Ark., with funeral services to follow at 5 p.m.