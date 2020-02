Charles R. West, 82, of Alton, died at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Rev. Don Long and Rev. Jay Hanscom will officiate. Burial will be private.