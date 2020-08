Charles Turner

Charles Edward Turner, 77, of Hardin, formerly of Wood River, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center.

A private celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Burial will be Friday, August 21, in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.